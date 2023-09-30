Top AEW star breaks character to praise Kenny Omega

A top AEW star recently praised Kenny Omega which came off as a surprise as the man in question rarely breaks character. The star is none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Despite being in All Elite Wrestling since the start, MJF and Kenny Omega have never crossed paths in the squared circle. The two men may never collide with one other if MJF jumps ship to WWE when his contract expires in January 2024.

Over on Twitter, Maxwell Jacob Friedman praised Kenny Omega and made a bold claim.

"Brain dead take. This company doesn’t exist without Kenny." Tweeted MJF

Bryan Danielson praises AEW World Champion MJF

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson recently spoke highly of Maxwell Jacob Friedman and praised him.

Bryan and MJF collided back in May at the Revolution pay-per-view for the AEW World Championship in an hour-long Iron Man match where Max successfully retained his title.

Speaking with the New York Post, Bryan Danielson praised MJF while recalling his encounter with The Devil.

“Max doesn’t wilt,” Danielson said. “OK you want to get intense, he’ll get intense with you. Despite his persona and all that kind of stuff, he has some pretty impressive athletic credentials so he’s not someone who backs away from pain or anything like that. He loves wrestling and he wants to go out there and put out the best show possible.” [H/T:NewYorkPost]

