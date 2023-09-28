Bryan Danielson speaks highly of AEW star, says he can get as "intense" as needed

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson recently spoke about a top AEW star and heavily praised him. The star in question is none other than the current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Bryan and MJF have collided before in All Elite Wrestling. Max successfully retained his AEW World Championship in an hour-long Iron Man match against Bryan Danielson at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view back in May.

Speaking with "New York Post", Bryan Danielson recalled his match against MJF and praised the AEW World Champion.

“Max doesn’t wilt,” Danielson said. “OK you want to get intense, he’ll get intense with you. Despite his persona and all that kind of stuff, he has some pretty impressive athletic credentials so he’s not someone who backs away from pain or anything like that. He loves wrestling and he wants to go out there and put out the best show possible.” [H/T:NewYorkPost]

Zack Sabre Jr. threatens to put an end to Bryan Danielson's career

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. wants to end Bryan Danielson's highly prestigious pro wrestling career.

Danielson and Sabre are set to face each other this Sunday on the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Following a recent NJPW event, Zack Sabre Jr. took shots at Bryan and claimed there was no way he could beat him on October 1.

"WrestleDream against the mighty dragon b***ocks. Seattle, October 1. Sleepless in Seattle? No, no, no. Submissions in Seattle. Bryan, if you’re still together in a semblance to [what] a human being should resemble, next Sunday, we put to rest who the best technical wrestler in the world really is. You reckon you’ve got the tekkers, Bryan? You’ve got the tekkers? You can’t move in a straight line without blowing your joints. Bryan, there’s no way you can beat me because you’ve got no idea what I’m capable [of]. But I know exactly what you’re capable of."

Zack continued:

"You think it’s cute, using one of my own submissions to beat Okada? You think that’s cute, darling? The audacity to use one of my own techniques. Try that b***ocks on me, darling. Try it, and you’ll find out. Very fun. You’re gonna get your f**king head kicked in. You gonna kick my head in? You better, mate. You better. Because if you don’t kick my f**king head in, I end your f**king career, d**khead. You’ve got one week, Bryan." (H/T Fightful)

