36-year-old star threatens to end AEW star Bryan Danielson's career

Bryan Danielson has had a long, eventful, and highly prestigious pro wrestling career, but a top star wants to end that very soon.

The star in question is the man whom Danielson will face on Sunday at AEW WrestleDream, the NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

Following a recent NJPW event, Zack Sabre Jr. took shots at his upcoming opponent, claiming that there was no way that Danielson would beat him on October 1.

"WrestleDream against the mighty dragon b***ocks. Seattle, October 1. Sleepless in Seattle? No, no, no. Submissions in Seattle. Bryan, if you’re still together in a semblance to [what] a human being should resemble, next Sunday, we put to rest who the best technical wrestler in the world really is. You reckon you’ve got the tekkers, Bryan? You’ve got the tekkers? You can’t move in a straight line without blowing your joints. Bryan, there’s no way you can beat me because you’ve got no idea what I’m capable [of]. But I know exactly what you’re capable of."

The 36-year-old claimed that The American Dragon needed to stay in an inflatable zorb ball to avoid getting hurt.

"You think it’s cute, using one of my own submissions to beat Okada? You think that’s cute, darling? The audacity to use one of my own techniques. Try that b***ocks on me, darling. Try it, and you’ll find out. Very fun. You’re gonna get your f**king head kicked in. You gonna kick my head in? You better, mate. You better. Because if you don’t kick my f**king head in, I end your f**king career, d**khead. You’ve got one week, Bryan." (H/T Fightful)

Bryan Danielson has apparently wanted to face Zack Sabre Jr. for a long time

The idea of a match between Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. has been floating around since the latter transformed into one of the best wrestlers in the world during the 2010s. But how long has Danielson himself wanted the bout?

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a match against Zack was high on Danielson's wishlist from the moment he left WWE. However, injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the contest.

The two men were meant to face each other at the first-ever Forbidden Door event in 2022. However, Bryan Danielson wasn't cleared to compete on the show due to a concussion, and Claudio Castagnoli took his place.

