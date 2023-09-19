"Make sure he gets to the bloody match" - 36-year-old star puts Bryan Danielson on notice

A 36-year-old wrestler recently put Bryan Danielson on notice and requested AEW to make sure the Blackpool Combat Club member gets to the upcoming pay-per-view.

Bryan Danielson recently returned from an injury acquired during his match with NJPW star Kazuchika Okada at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in May 2023.

After his return, The American Dragon soon challenged the NJPW World Television Champion Star Zack Sabre Jr. to a match, which was made official for AEW's upcoming pay-per-view WrestleDream on October 1, 2023.

Speaking after an NJPW event, Zack Sabre Jr. recently took shots at Danielson. The British Wrestler said he was nervous that Bryan would not even make it to their match at the pay-per-view and requested AEW to preserve the American Dragon until then.

"WrestleDream is in two weeks. But I’m not nervous. I’m not nervous to wrestle the great Bryan Danielson. No, I’m nervous that Bryan Danielson won’t even make it to the match. Because at this point, a strong gust of wind will disintegrate Bryan Danielson, won’t it? So AEW, I’ve got a firm request for you. Make sure he gets to the bloody match. I don’t care if you need to wrap Bryan from head to bloody toe in bubble wrap. He’s got a broken arm. It was broken. Rather than putting that back in cast up, how about me mummify him in plaster cast? Better still, let’s get a bloody Zorb ball, and let’s make him sleep in it," Zack Sabre Jr. said. [H/T: Fightful]

Calling himself the best technical wrestler in the world, Sabre Jr. further said Danielson would lose at WrestleDream:

"Because if Bryan Danielson broke his arm winning a match, think about the state of him when he loses a match to me, Zack Sabre Jr, the best technical wrestler in the world. You’ve got two weeks, daring. Stay in one bit." [H/T: Fightful]

AEW Star Bryan Danielson addresses rumors about his future

Since his return from injury, Bryan Danielson has reiterated a few times, most recently on the September 9 episode of Collision, that his days as an in-ring performer are numbered, and he wants to focus on his family life.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, the American Dragon stated he was unsure when he would be ready to call it a day and added that he would like to perform at his will, like WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.

"I don’t think I’ll ever reach a point where I declare I’m absolutely done," said Danielson. "I want the ability to show up when I want to show up. Terry Funk is someone I always admired. He retired a million times, but he loved it so much he couldn’t help but keep doing it. And he did it when he wanted. For me, it might be a couple times a year, or it might be years between matches." [H/T:Sports Illustrated]

Danielson, who missed the All In pay-per-view last month due to an injury, also said he wants to be a part of All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium, London.