5-time WWE world champion addresses rumors of his future

A five-time WWE world champion recently addressed the rumors of his in-ring future. The star in question is Bryan Danielson (known as Daniel Bryan in WWE), who left the Stamford-based company and joined AEW in 2021.

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson said he plans to wind up his in-ring career soon due to a promise to his daughter. The former WWE Superstar also vowed to make the coming year the best of his life and challenged NJPW World TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. to a match at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, the 42-year-old talked about his in-ring future and stated that he doesn't think he will ever reach a point where he could declare an end to his wrestling career. Danielson added he would like to show up whenever he wants, just like WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk did.

"I don’t think I’ll ever reach a point where I declare I’m absolutely done," said Danielson. "I want the ability to show up when I want to show up. Terry Funk is someone I always admired. He retired a million times, but he loved it so much he couldn’t help but keep doing it. And he did it when he wanted. For me, it might be a couple times a year, or it might be years between matches." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

The former WWE Champion continued:

"In my mind, it’s around August of next year. My daughter will say, 'Daddy, are you going to be done wrestling when I turn seven?' And I’ll respond, 'Well, not exactly when you turn seven, but I’ll be on the home stretch.'" [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

The American Dragon also expressed his desire to be a part of AEW All In 2024, as he missed the 2023 edition of the event, and talked about a tentative timeline for hanging up his wrestling boots.

"I didn’t get a chance to do All In this year. I would like that chance next year. We have a show, WrestleDream, this October 1 in Seattle where I’m wrestling Zack Sabre Jr. If we have another next year in Seattle? Maybe it will be then. My daughter turns seven in May, so it’s a good time to close down the shop." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Will Ospreay took a shot at former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson

NJPW Star Will Ospreay recently took a shot at AEW Stars Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson on social media.

A Twitter (X) user had asked through a tweet if Will Ospreay was the Wrestler of the Year for 2023 ahead of Omega and Danielson.

"Between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson, the opinion is very much divided! But, some people have argued that Will Ospreay has had a better 2023 than both. Frankly speaking, I don't agree. What are your thoughts? Is Ospreay Wrestler of the Year ahead of Kenny & Dragon?"

Ospreay replied to the post with the following tweet.

