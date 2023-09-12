"They drop classic and need 6 weeks off" - Former World champion takes a shot at AEW stars Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson

A former world champion recently took shots at All Elite Wrestling (AEW) stars Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson through social media.

Whenever there is a discussion about the greatest professional wrestlers in the world, the names Omega and Danielson frequently make the rounds. Both AEW stars have had renowned and highly decorated careers, and both have delivered classics across the globe.

A Twitter (X) user recently asked about the best wrestler of 2023 and posted the following:

"Between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson, the opinion is very much divided! But, some people have argued that Will Ospreay has had a better 2023 than both. Frankly speaking, I don't agree. What are your thoughts? Is Ospreay Wrestler of the Year ahead of Kenny & Dragon?"

NJPW star and the current IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay replied to the post, taking shots at AEW stars Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson. Ospreay declared that the two veterans deliver a classic match and need six weeks' rest while he does it on a routine basis.

Will Ospreay, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, plays the role of a heel in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and is known for his high-flying offense and technical skills. Therefore, rather than being a real shot at two of the world's best professional wrestlers, Ospreay's reply was likely just a case of the 30-year-old playing on his heel persona.

Bryan Danielson set to face Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW WrestleDream

On the most recent episode of Collision, Bryan Danielson took to the ring and stated that his wrestling career is nearing its end as he wants to concentrate on his family life. The 42-year-old added that he wants to make the most of the limited time left in his in-ring career.

The American Dragon then went on to challenge the NJPW World Television Champion, Zack Sabre Jr., to a wrestling match in order to test the 36-year-old's claim of being the best technical wrestler in the world. Later in the show, the contest between the two was made official by the Jacksonville-based company.

Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. will clash at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream, on Sunday, October 1st, in Seattle, WA.

