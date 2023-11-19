Top AEW star breaks into tears during AEW Full Gear 2023 media scrum

During the AEW Full Gear media scrum, MJF broke into tears and dedicated his match to his grandfather.

In the main event of Full Gear, MJF successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Jay White. Despite competing with one functioning leg, the reigning champion delivered a stellar performance and emerged victorious.

At the post-Full Gear presser, MJF spoke about his grandfather's importance in his life.

"My grandfather's death, it's a three-year anniversary, and he was one of the few people in my life that really cared about me. I learned a lot, and he taught me how to be a man, he taught me how to be a leader, he taught me how to be brave. So when I had moments in that match when I wanted to quit, I just thought of my Papa Stan, and it helped me get through it."

He further dedicated his match to Adam Cole, who was in his corner.

"So I dedicated that match to my Papa Stan, and I also dedicated to my best fu**ing friend [Adam Cole], who literally had no right to get on a plane and travel, literally across the country just to be in my corner. This guy is the best human being I have ever met in life. I talk to him constantly, and he's just a good person. He's just a really good person, and I'm not used to that," added MJF.

Expand Tweet

MJF once again walked out successfully as the AEW World Champion

With his win over Jay White, MJF has completed one full year as the reigning AEW World Champion.

Expand Tweet

Throughout his title reign, The Salt of the Earth has successfully defended the title against Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ethan Page, Adam Cole, Samoa Joe, and even Kenny Omega. The Cleaner attempted to prevent MJF from surpassing his record but failed to do so.

With a win over White, it remains to be seen what plans AEW has in store for MJF going forward. He is expected to face Joe in a rematch once again. However, Wardlow has also expressed interest in challenging the world title.

Please credit the Full Gear media scrum and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.