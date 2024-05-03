Top AEW star calls Pat McAfee a "sc**bag"

A top AEW star who was once fierce rivals with Pat McAfee had some choice for him.

Before Adam Cole joined AEW, he was part of NXT where he and his Undisputed Era stablemates proved to be a dominant force in the ring. They had a lot of rivals gunning to take them down due to their antics in the ring. Despite this, they were the most successful faction in NXT and at one time held all the gold in the brand.

One of Adam Cole's most unexpected rivals in NXT was Pat McAfee. After the WWE commentator made some comments about Cole's size, the latter got all fired up leading to a heated feud and a McAfee heel turn. The two men faced each other in a singles match at NXT Takeover: XXX where Cole emerged victorious.

However, this did little to settle their feud and McAfee formed his own faction and faced the Undisputed Era in a WarGames match at NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020. Again, The Undisputed Era would emerge victorious. This would be the last time these two men would face each other. However, it looks like Cole is still not over their feud.

Pat McAfee just celebrated his birthday and Adam Cole thought of a unique way to finish his longtime rival:

"If there is one thing I’ve been certain of, it’s my disdain for @PatMcAfeeShow Hope you have the worst birthday you sc**bag"

Check out his tweet here.

Pat McAfee poked fun at AEW President Tony Khan

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan was on the receiving end of a Meltzer Driver from the Young Bucks. The following night during the NFL Draft, the AEW boss was seen sporting a neckbrace which caught the attention of fans.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show during the NFL Draft, the WWE commentator couldn't help himself from taking a dig at the AEW President:

“Last thing we need is for him to look like Tony Khan, who took a Meltzer Driver. Wednesday night, he took a Meltzer Driver, I do believe. Guy's got a broken neck. He is battling through it.” [0:00 - 0:13]

Expand Tweet

Adam Cole is currently out of action due to an injury he suffered last year. However, he was able to walk recently on AEW television meaning that he could be cleared to return soon.

