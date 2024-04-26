WWE Superstar Pat McAfee pokes fun at AEW owner Tony Khan

WWE star Pat McAfee made fun of Tony Khan on The Pat McAfee Show during the NFL Draft on Thursday. This was yet another piece of mainstream news coverage of the AEW President.

Khan was seen wearing a neck brace after he ate a Meltzer Driver from the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. McAfee, who is known to speak his mind openly, made fun of the President of All Elite Wrestling.

While talking with his guests, he pointed to Khan and said:

“Last thing we need is for him to look like Tony Khan, who took a Meltzer Driver. Wednesday night, he took a Meltzer Driver, I do believe. Guy's got a broken neck. He is battling through it.” [0:00 - 0:13]

Expand Tweet

It was all in good faith, as he and his guests laughed it off and did not make a huge deal.

Shahid Khan makes AEW appearance after Tony Khan attack

After The Elite and Jack Perry attacked Tony Khan last night and walked away, it prompted his father and billionaire investor Shahid Khan to make his first appearance on AEW television.

As the Elite walked away to the back after attacking TK, a worried Shahid Khan came rushing out with the medics and referees to check on his son to see how he was doing. He had a look of horror on his face as his son was attacked on TV for the first time.

It will be interesting to see if we will see more of Shahid Khan in the near future, as the storyline between the Elite and TK will be exciting. It could be similar to what we saw in WWE with Vince McMahon and his family during the Attitude Era.