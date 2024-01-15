Top AEW star claims Jon Moxley gave him a scar on his head 'forever' with a fork

An AEW star reflected on his All In 2023 match and how Jon Moxley left a scar on his head. The star being discussed is Orange Cassidy.

At Wembley Stadium, Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Penta El Zero Meido defeated the Blackpool Combat Club, Mike Santana, and Ortiz in a Stadium Stampede Match.

In the course of the bout, Moxley brutally impaled the fork through Cassidy's head in a spot. This had seemingly left a mark on his forehead.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, the AEW International Champion revealed how he felt after getting stabbed by a fork in the head.

"It happened very fast. When I have my hands in my pockets in front of over 75000 people, and then I turn around and a monster of a man is running at me with a fork and stabs me in the head, I just went down, and then I don’t really remember anything after that because I kind of went into another weird realm that I go into when I get angry. I remember, after the fact, I had a huge fork gash in my head. He scarred me forever. There is a scar in my head forever because of Jon Moxley and a fork," Orange Cassidy said. [H/T - Fightful]

Orange Cassidy talks about following in the footsteps of Jon Moxley

The AEW International Champion recently spoke about Jon Moxley's influence on the locker room.

While speaking with Adrian Hernandez, The King of Sloth Style revealed he wants to comprehend Moxley's leadership quality.

"Jon Moxley is a leader for AEW and I think a lot of people look to Jon for leadership. I am too, like Jon, a person that leads by example and I saw the example that he was setting and I was like, 'You know, I want to do that,'" said Cassidy.

After their chaotic All In bout, Cassidy and Moxley engaged in battle again at All Out Pay-Per-View. The Blackpool Combat Club member defeated Cassidy for the AEW International Championship.

How many more days do you think Orange should hold the championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

