Top AEW star claims match against CM Punk was the best one of his career

CM Punk has apparently helped an AEW star in his rise to the top tier of wrestlers.

Ever since the Second City Saint joined AEW, he has been on the fastlane to success. Along the way, he has also helped elevate some of the best homegrown stars on Tony Khan's roster. One of these stars is the reigning TNT Champion Wardlow.

The Wardog faced the former WWE star during the height of the MJF-Punk feud. While he was unable to pick up the win, his dominating performance caught everyone's eye as he nearly dismantled Punk with powerbombs.

In a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Wardlow spoke about his previous match with the Straight Edge star. The TNT Champion also expressed his gratitude for the booking, which allowed him to rise up the totem pole in AEW:

"CM Punk being involved obviously made it 10 times more sweet and meaningful. Yeah, I mean to be involved with Punk in the match I had with him, again that was one of the, I consider that one of the best nights of my life, my match with Punk. I mean, that did wonders for me, and I'll forever thank him for that as well." (14:00 - 14:20)

Wardlow played a massive role in Punk's feud with MJF and came out of the program as one of the biggest babyfaces in AEW. He is currently set to team with fan-favorites FTR to face Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns at All Out this weekend.

CM Punk will reportedly appear at AEW All Out

The pro wrestling community was flabbergasted last week as the highly-anticipated bout between CM Punk and Jon Moxley turned out to be little more than a squash match.

While fans expected a war between the two former WWE stars, the Second City Saint seemingly injured his foot again during a high kick. This resulted in him reeling back from the pain, which Moxley took advantage of to score the win within minutes.

Although speculation soon arose about how reaggravating his foot injury may mean the end of CM Punk's title run, a report by Dave Meltzer suggests that it was all a work. This means that the Second City Saint will probably make an appearance at the upcoming pay-per-view as well.

Fans will have to tune in to AEW Dynamite tonight to see the next developments in this unfolding saga. Do you want to see the Second City Saint get another shot at the AEW World Title? Sound off in the comments below!

