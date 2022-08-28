Massive update on Jon Moxley's potential opponent at AEW All Out this year

AEW star Jon Moxley became the undisputed world champion on this week's Dynamite by squashing CM Punk. We now have a potential update on his opponent for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Punk won the AEW World Championship by defeating Hangman Page at Double or Nothing 2022. However, shortly after, he was sidelined with an injury. In his absence, Jon Moxley became the interim AEW World Champion by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door.

The Second City Saint finally made his return on the Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite and confronted Moxley. The title unification bout was announced for this week's Wednesday night show, where The Purveyor of Violence emerged victorious after Punk seemingly injured himself once again.

There has been some confusion about Moxley's opponent for All Out after Punk potentially reaggravated his injury. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that a rematch between the two is the planned main event for the pay-per-view.

“We’ve only got just over a week [until All Out], but it is Punk and Moxley. I don’t know if they’re gonna add stips or whatever, but that is the main event. [Punk’s] gonna be back in 10 days. Look, he’ll go in there selling the foot...the rematch is in Chicago. Punk’s gonna be cheered like crazy. Punk can play the babyface with the bad foot...and they can work a great match with that handicap,” said Meltzer. [H/T Cageside Seats]

You can check out the full results of AEW Rampage HERE.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantel praised Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantel said that he liked the finish of the match between Jon Moxley and Punk.

However, the former WWE manager expressed surprise at AEW not paying "enough attention" to the bout on Rampage:

"One thing that surpised me about Rampage is they didn't pay enough attention to Punk and Moxley. Did they ever say what happened to his ankle? He didn't get squashed, he got hurt, which is a difference. If you're going to lose, to me that's the best way to lose. You get hurt and it's to your benefit to get pinned to keep from getting hurt more. It shocked the people and I don't know where this match finish came from but it was one of the better ones that I've seen in years," said Mantel.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan does go ahead with Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk II for the All Out pay-per-view.

Who do you want to be The Purveyor of Violence's next opponent? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha