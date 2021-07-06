Top AEW star comments on Andrade El Idolo's upcoming debut match

AEW star Eddie Kingston has questioned Andrade El Idolo's abilities as the Mexican star gears up for his upcoming debut match against Matt Sydal this week.

Andrade grabbed headlines last month when he made a shocking appearance on the June 4th edition of AEW Dynamite. He delivered a short yet emphatic promo, making it clear that he wants to be the face of All Elite Wrestling.

For nearly a month, the former WWE United States Champion has only participated in a few promo segments, in which he has expressed his interest in both the TNT and AEW World Championships. But first, he'll make his in-ring debut against Sydal.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Kingston took to Twitter and stated that Andrade El Idolo needs to prove his worth by going through Matt Sydal, who has been a great friend of his since their days in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

"My man says he 'deserves' sh*t but let's see how he does with my dude who I have known since TNA in Nashville @MattSydal," Eddie Kingston wrot.

Eddie Kingston will also be in action at the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite

Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in AEW

In addition to Andrade's El Idolo debut match this week, fans will witness an epic tag team bout. The Young Bucks will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a street fight.

AEW GM @TonyKhan has declared that the #AEW World Tag Team Title match at #RoadRager THIS Wednesday in Miami will be a STREET FIGHT! It promises to be an epic title fight Wednesday on #AEWDynamite @PENTAELZEROM & @MadKing1981 vs @youngbucks at 8/7c on TNT! https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/rEoLgau7qM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2021

Both teams have been engaged in a heated rivalry for nearly a month now. Last week, the babyface duo handed the Young Bucks their very first tag team loss of the year.

With momentum by their side, it remains to be seen whether Kinston and Penta will dethrone the Young Bucks to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. Regardless of the outcome, both teams will surely tear the house down.

