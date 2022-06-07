"A lot of people like her" - Top AEW star comments on debuting wrestler being compared to WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey

The apparent similarities between Paige VanZant and WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey have not gone unnoticed as AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky recently touched upon them.

VanZant recently debuted at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in a mixed tag match against Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti. Her first fight saw her put on an impressive show, leading to a decisive win over the Spanish God's team.

Similar to WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey, VanZant also had a significant run in the UFC. It was only last year that she made an appearance in the pro wrestling world, aligning herself with the American Top Team.

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Scorpio Sky spoke about the comparison made between the two female stars, stating that he knew it was going to happen.

“I knew there was going to be comparisons to Ronda and that sort of thing, and so it was important to me [we shifted from that],” Sky explained. “She was just herself out there, which was awesome. She has a big fan base and a lot of people like her.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

VanZant certainly has a lot left to prove in AEW even after her impressive debut. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next for the fresh wrestler in the future.

Ronda Rousey recently became WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

While VanZant is still quite green in the pro wrestling industry, Ronda Rousey has already made her mark on the scene.

After reigniting her feud with Charlotte Flair, Rousey had several confrontations with the former inside the ring. Flair was even able to put an end to Rousey's winning streak. However, the Baddest Woman on the Planet was finally able to defeat her on WrestleMania Backlash, becoming the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Ronda had also fearlessly issued an open challenge for her newly won title, which she further defended against Raquel Rodriguez. Only time will tell what's next for her in the future.

