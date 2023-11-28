Top AEW star comments on his invasion of Hangman Page's home

AEW star Hangman Page was a major name a few years ago, but unfortunately for him and his family, he became a target of Swerve Strickland. In hindsight, Strickland recently recalled why he did the deed.

Page and Strickland's Texas Deathmatch has been highly praised by fans, but leading up to their bout, the Mogul Embassy star invaded the Millenial Cowboy's home. Due to this, there was a lot of bad blood between the men before things kicked off at the pay-per-view.

In his recent interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Swerve Strickland described what inspired him to put Hangman Page's family at risk and why the worst wasn't shown on screen.

"I'm letting the people's imagination run wild by not showing it it's almost like Blair Witch Project because you didn't see the ghosts you didn't see, they didn't show you anything. [Same with] JAWS, like the idea of just going to the water is now a fear of and causes a lot of anxiety to a lot of people go into the beach now."

"And there's nothing out there. But the idea that something could be out there is your imagination. You're letting the viewer really take hold, like Paranormal Activity." (H/T INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet)

The AEW star also recently commented on the different experiences he's had with Tony Khan compared to his relationships with Triple H and Shawn Michaels in NXT.

Bully Ray recently shared his honest thoughts on Swerve Strickland's AEW Full Gear match

While not everyone was happy with the brutality of Strickland's clash with Hangman Page, veterans like Bully Ray saw the importance of their clash. During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the veteran praised the efforts both men made.

"Those guys went out there and they absolutely busted their a** and put on a match, a piece of art that they thought would entertain the fans," Ray said. "There were times that I saw things that I just didn't think were necessary, [but] overall, it was extremely entertaining." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Additionally, Bully Ray pointed out how the two men managed to keep the AEW audience on their feet throughout the match. It remains to be seen if their feud is over or not, but only time will tell.