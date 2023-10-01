Top AEW star confirms they have not signed a contract extension, hints at major bidding war

AEW has welcomed several major stars from WWE, including former world champions and Hall of Famers. However, not many have gone the other way. While WWE has managed to snag the likes of Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and Brian Pillman Jr., it missed out on names like Brian Cage and Kenny Omega.

But there is one star who could arguably be WWE's biggest signing if he chooses to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion: current AEW World Champion MJF. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is only 27 and has already proven himself to be a generational talent on the microphone and in the ring.

Friedman has played up his "Bidding War of 2024" in the past, but it seems that a bidding war may actually be on the horizon. Speaking with WrestlePurists, MJF was asked what he thought the company's next step should be. The Salt of the Earth replied that re-signing him should be a priority:

"Selfishly, it’s coming to terms with a new deal." [So you haven’t signed an extension?] "Not yet, not yet."

Ibou of WrestlePurists then asked whether there would be a bidding war in 2024, and MJF replied:

"Potentially, with a capital P." [h/t Ringside News]

Check out the full interview below:

AEW World Champion MJF on why he didn't confront CM Punk on Collision

MJF and CM Punk engaged in a highly acclaimed feud throughout the first part of 2022, which culminated in a bloody dog collar match at that year's Revolution pay-per-view. Many fans were hoping they would run it back after Punk returned from injury with the "real" AEW World Championship, but a face-off never materialized before The Second City Saint was fired from the company.

In the same interview, Friedman addressed the issue, claiming that Punk's presence helped AEW Collision's success, and he was happy to let the former WWE Superstar hold his version of the title:

"The fact of the matter is that Collision is really important. Collision's success is super important. So, at the time, having a guy of that stature having something that everybody in that show could be fighting for because, realistically, as much as Tony Khan wishes he can clone MJF, I can't be everywhere at once. I didn't have an issue with it. I thought it made all the sense in the world. Yeah, so to me, I wasn't sweating it, frankly," said MJF.

Would you have liked to see MJF and CM Punk square off for the AEW World Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!