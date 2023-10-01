Why did MJF never confront CM Punk? The AEW World champion clears the air

Current AEW World Champion MJF recently spoke about why he was fine with not tussling with CM Punk again after their epic rivalry.

The Second City Saint returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion at the debut episode of Collision in June this year and teased another world championship belt. It was later revealed to be the AEW Title that Punk had won last year at All Out, which he never actually lost due to his absence. Dubbing his belt the "real" World Championship. The former WWE Champion made it the primary prize in the new brand.

Meanwhile, MJF still held the official version of the belt. Speaking to Wrestlepurists, the Salt of the Earth explained why he never clashed with the former WWE Superstar.

"The fact of the matter is that Collision is really important. Collision's success is super important. So, at the time, having a guy of that stature having something that everybody in that show could be fighting for because, realistically, as much as Tony Khan wishes he can clone MJF, I can't be everywhere at once. I didn't have an issue with it. I thought it made all the sense in the world. Yeah, so to me, I wasn't sweating it, frankly," said MJF. [H/T: Fightful]

Will CM Punk rejoin WWE in the future?

While Punkleftf AEW on significantly bad terms, his pro-wrestling career may not be at its end. Shawn Michaels recently admitted that he was open to working with CM Punk again in NXT.

During the recent media call ahead of NXT No Mercy this weekend, HBK was asked about having Punk on NXT. Michaels stated that he would welcome the former AEW star:

"Of course, we would welcome him here in NXT. I always enjoyed working with Phil. I understood him. We were once at TV, he pulled out an autograph I signed for him."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the Second City Saint down the line.

