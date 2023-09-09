Top AEW star confronts Chris Jericho, major match announced for Grand Slam

After four years of fighting alongside one another, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will now be on opposite sides of the ring at AEW Grand Slam in New York.

On Dynamite earlier this week, there was disharmony between the duo when they took on Aussie Open. They still got the win, but there was friendly fire as Jericho inadvertently hit Guevara while he was aiming for Kyle Fletcher.

Tonight on Rampage, Sammy Guevara went up to Chris Jericho on commentary to confront him regarding the happenings at the end of their match at Dynamite. They both admitted they wanted to punch each other in the face at the time, which gave Chris Jericho an idea.

He claimed this was like a dispute among brothers, and they just had to let it all out, so he proposed a match at AEW Grand Slam, the first one-on-one match between the two in their four-year time working with one another.

This will be a mentor vs. protege contest and could either help them remove their animosity towards one another, or it could go wrong, and things could worsen between them.

