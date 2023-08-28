Top AEW star contemplates retirement after losing at All In

AEW star Hikaru Shida was one of the defending champions to drop their title earlier at All In. After a disappointing loss at All In, she revealed she contemplated retiring right after but gave it a thought and decided to try again.

The Japanese star was one of the two women on the roster who can call themselves two-time Women's Champions after capturing the title almost a month ago. The other woman who reached the same milestone was Toni Storm. Storm tried to make history and become the first-ever three-time Women's Champion, but also fell short.

On Twitter, Hikaru Shida revealed she thought about retirement after her loss. She mentioned how she suddenly felt like this was the road to the end, but posthaste remembered she wanted to get her title back again. This was enough to push her back to her feet.

"To be honest… I felt I will start to think about retirement after this show. Just felt like that. I didn’t know why. If I won, if everything went how I thought… maybe I started the road to the end. But for now, I only can think getting the tittle back. I can’t finish like this, right!? Wrestling is keep going!"

In another tweet, Shida mentioned that she had a similar phase in the past while in Japan, but it broke out after going to AEW. Now, she reignited her desire to go after the title again.

"I had felt same in Japan before I came AEW and this company showed me a bigger world. Losing still hurts but one good point is giving me another desire instead of satisfaction. I wanna smash her down sooooo bad!!!!!"

New AEW Women's Champion crowned at All In

Last night at All In, Hikaru Shida shared the ring with three of the promotion's top stars to defend her AEW Women's Championship. Along with Shida, Toni Storm and Britt Baker had experience holding the title, but Saraya came in looking for a chance to finally hold gold after nine years.

In front of her home crowd, the United Kingdom native was able to capture her first-ever AEW Women's Championship in front of more than 80,000 fans at the legendary Wembley Stadium. It was each woman for herself, as Saraya pinned her own friend Toni Storm to become the champion.

Last night at All In, new champions were crowned, feuds were sorted out, and moments were made. Saraya's monumental win in her home country can be added to that list.

