Former WWE Superstar becomes champion again after nine years at AEW All In

AEW All In saw a former WWE star capture her first championship in over nine years.

The star in question is Saraya (fka Paige), who made her All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022 and has been consistently featured in the women's division.

Hikaru Shida defended her AEW Women's World Championship in a fatal-four-way match against Saraya, Toni Storm, and Dr. Britt Baker at All In.

Saraya made her incredible entrance by bringing out her whole family in front of her hometown crowd. During the match, Toni Storm accidentally hit Saraya's mom, which resulted in things breaking down between The Outcasts.

In the closing moments of the match, Storm tried to hit Britt Baker with the belt; however, Saraya sprayed paint into her face and hit the Rampaige on Storm to capture the world championship.

This title win for Saraya proves to be very emotional as this is her first championship in nine long years. It also comes after her long recovery from a career-threatening neck injury.