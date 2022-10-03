Top AEW star continues to fuel rumors of a massive WWE return under Triple H's regime

AEW star Andrade El Idolo seemingly dropped another tease of a potential WWE return.

El Idolo's glory years in WWE came from NXT when Triple H used to lead the brand. He is a former NXT Champion and had some memorable matches, including his title bout against Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.

This year, Andrade has been featured on television, especially on backstage segments, as the leader of the Andrade Family Office. However, the former WWE Superstar has apparently expressed his frustrations with his current run in AEW as he has accumulated a string of losses in high-profile feuds.

Taking to Twitter, a fan replied to Jose The Assistant's heartfelt message to his boss by saying that the latter should come home to WWE.

Andrade responded by liking the user's tweet, seemingly sparking rumors of a return to the sports entertainment powerhouse and fueling his indication of unhappiness with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

El Idolo recently reacted to various tweets, especially about his rumored exit from AEW. He even posted a hashtag that says #FreeElIdolo, further fueling the fire on the speculations.

Check out the tweet below:

A screenshot of Andrade's reaction to the tweet.

This upcoming Friday on AEW Rampage in Washington, DC, Andrade will go one-on-one with The Dark Order's 10 (Preston Vance) in a high-stakes match.

Former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo made a strange post in anticipation of his AEW Rampage match

The bout between Andrade El Idolo and Dark Order's 10 (Preston Vance) will have huge implications in their respective careers. If Andrade wins, he will order 10 to unmask, but if he loses, he will have to leave AEW forever.

El Idolo was seemingly digging into the latter prospect as he responded to a fan on Twitter who chose The Dark Order member to win their match.

He tweeted that he wants the latter to win too, apparently showing his "endorsement."

As days are approaching for next Friday's episode, it will be interesting to see if Andrade manages to pull off a victory or not.

What are your thoughts on Andrade El Idolo's another tease about his AEW future? Sound off in the comments section.

