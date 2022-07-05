"I wasn’t interested in charity titles." - Top AEW star declares he has better goals than acquiring Jon Moxley's Interim World Championship

Former TNT Champion Miro (fka Rusev in WWE) recently made a scathing statement about Jon Moxley's Interim AEW World Championship.

After CM Punk suffered an unfortunate injury days after winning the world title, Tony Khan initiated an eliminator series to determine an interim AEW World Champion during his absence. After a massive battle royale and a challenging match involving Kyle O'Reilly and Jon Moxley, the latter moved forward to face Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The next match saw Moxley emerge victorious at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door and become the Interim World Champion.

Miro was noticeably absent from the battle royale match during the eliminator series. In an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, The Redeemer talked about why he thinks the Interim World Title is "beneath" him.

"[Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi] is beneath me, man, that’s a secondary title. That’s not what I care about. If I would’ve cared, I would’ve put myself in that battle royal, I would’ve won it all, and I would’ve gone for the Interim Championship. But until the real champion is back, that [CM] Punk guy that broke his foot or whatever he did — something broke in his body — until he comes back, I beat him for the title, then it wouldn’t matter. I wasn’t interested in charity titles,” Miro said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

While Miro may have to wait a while before he can challenge CM Punk for the title in the future, it gives wrestling fans a massive rivalry to look forward to.

Miro recently competed in the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship tournament

Although Miro has declared some big goals, he recently failed to acquire the coveted All-Atlantic Title at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

In a four-way match involving Malakai Black, Clark Connors, and Pac, The Redeemer put up a valiant display of resiliency. However, he did not win, as the Death Triangle member took out Connors to win the title.

Given Miro's talent, it is not far-fetched to say that he will play a major role in AEW despite not winning the All-Atlantic Championship. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for The Redeemer in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

