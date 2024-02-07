Top AEW star didn’t answer WWE’s phone call for a possible return

An AEW star stated that he didn't attend WWE's call when the promotion was trying to sign him again. The name being discussed is Swerve Strickland.

Swerve Strickland has been one of the top performers in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, before joining AEW, he was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for a brief stint.

During his time in the juggernaut promotion, he was part of a stable called Hit Row. The prominent faction's run came to an abrupt end after some of their members were released in 2021.

Later in August 2022, Hit Row, without Swerve, made their return to the promtion. Without a prominent member, the faction had supposedly lost their aura and fans seemingly lost interest in it.

In a recent interview with Smooth Vega podcast, Strickland revealed how WWE restricts talent's creativity.

"That's kind of how you see those little things in my entrance and my music, my wrestling, my look, the sound, all that was weaving together, from going from here to here, to hustling. That's something those guys still need to learn. It's tough in that organization, WWE, it's really tough creatively. When you don't have your hands on your creative, and it's left to the powers that be to maneuver you how they see fit, and that's not easy for anybody," Swerve said.

The 33-year-old star also revealed he didn't pick up the Stamford-based promotion's call when they tried to rehire him in 2022.

"For me, I was in a place where I knew I needed to be. I needed to be in AEW. When I got the phone call to go back, I didn't even answer it. It was, 'Nope,'" he added. [H/T - Fightful]

Swerve Strickland reacts to his AEW Dynamite match

Swerve and 'Hangman' Adam Page have had one of the most intense rivalries the company has ever witnessed. They have faced each other twice.

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, the duo will face off once again for the third time. After their match was made official, the 33-year old reacted on Twitter.

"III," Swerve shared.

The winner of the contest will challenge Samoa Joe at Revolution 2024 for his AEW World Championship.

