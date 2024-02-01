Top star reacts after blockbuster match against Hangman Page is announced

A major AEW star has reacted to the announcement of a blockbuster match between him and Hangman Page.

Swerve Strickland recently took to X and commented on Tony Khan booking him in a singles match against Hangman Page for the February 07 episode of Dynamite. The winner is set to challenge Samoa Joe for his AEW World Championship at Revolution 2024.

Hangman Page and Strickland have been locked in a bitter rivalry since September 2023. The former Hit Row member put away the Anxious Millenial Cowboy at Wrestledream 2023 and followed it up with another victory in a bloody Texas Death Match at Full Gear 2023.

Strickland and Page selected opponents for each other in the January 31 edition of Dynamite. While Hangman Page overcame Moghul Embassy's Toa Liona, Strickland managed to defeat the legendary Rob Van Dam in a Hardcore Match.

Page met Strickland in the ring after the latter's victory and the two exchanged words, culminating in the latter challenging Page to one more battle. Strickland posted a photograph of the post-match confrontation between himself and Page on X with a caption referring to their imminent third encounter.

"III" - wrote Strickland

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Both Page and Strickland are undefeated in 2024. As a result, the duo have secured their positions at the top of the rankings. It remains to be seen which one of the two top stars moves on to challenge the Samoan Submission Machine at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3.

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page top AEW's January 2024 rankings

AEW President Tony Khan recently shared the official rankings of talent for the first month of 2024. Former AEW World Tag Team champion Swerve Strickland and former AEW World Champion Hangman Page secured the top two positions in the men's singles category.

The ranking system was a novel element in AEW's early presentations. The system was discontinued in 2022. However, Tony Khan announced its return last month. The chief booker of the Jacksonville-based promotion revealed the rankings for January 2024 following the recent edition of Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

Elite stars like Adam Copeland (3), Jon Moxley (4), and Roderick Strong (5) feature in the top-5 rankings. The trio of Deonna Purrazzo, Thunder Rosa, and Hikaru Shida occupy the top three spots in the women's singles division.

Sting and Darby Allin sit at the top of the tag team division, followed by the Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Finally, Bullet Club Gold and the Brethren - the trio of Mark Briscoe and the Hardys - topped the rankings in the Trios division.

Who will go on to face Samoa Joe for the AEW World title at Revolution? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!