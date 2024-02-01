RVD breaks silence after AEW Dynamite loss and sends a message to Tony Khan

Rob Van Dam made a stunning return to AEW on the latest episode of Dynamite, competing in a stellar one-on-one match. He has now commented on his comeback and sent a message to Tony Khan.

The WWE Hall of Famer locked horns with Swerve Strickland on Dynamite, landing several impressive maneuvers on the latter. RVD returned to All Elite Wrestling after "Hangman" Adam Page chose him as Strickland's surprise opponent as part of their ongoing rivalry.

During the match, RVD delivered his iconic Reverse Corkscrew Leg Drop to a prone Strickland at ringside. The spot's video quickly surfaced online, as a Twitter user called it one of the top AEW moves in January. Van Dam reacted to the post and highlighted that he could still put on remarkable bouts. He also thanked the company's president, Tony Khan, for the opportunity:

"Psssh. Some of ya’ll act like I didn’t tell you I can still go! Thank you @AEW @TonyKhan and Van Dam Fam," he tweeted.

Rob Van Dam is among the most popular names in the business and is widely known for his high-flying wrestling style. The Hall of Famer made his All Elite Wrestling debut in August 2023 as he challenged Jack Perry for the FTW Championship. Despite his best efforts, RVD lost his match against Strickland on Wednesday.

AEW Dynamite's ticket sales have seemingly been underwhelming lately

All Elite Wrestling has been struggling with ticket sales for its shows Dynamite and Collision. Hence, the management could devise a strategy to resolve the issue. Top names like RVD appearing on AEW's weekly shows might benefit the promotion.

The January 31, 2024, show's ticket sales weren't promising either, and fans online seemed worried about the pattern. Many Twitter users highlighted potential reasons behind the development, including a lack of promotional activities, relatively high ticket prices, and underwhelming match cards.

All Elite Wrestling is building up to its next major pay-per-view, Revolution, in March 2024. The event will feature Sting's final match and several other exciting contests.

