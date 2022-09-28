"I have no allegiances" - Top AEW star discloses deciding factor in leaving the company to join WWE under Triple H's regime

Top AEW star MJF recently revealed that money is the only deciding factor for him to possibly join WWE.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's current AEW contract will reportedly run until January 1, 2024. He has shown eagerness to test the free agency waters, especially when his deal comes to an end.

In an appearance on Barstool Sports' KFC Radio, MJF emphasized that his main concern was who would be willing to shell out boatloads of dollars for him.

He added that he has no loyalty to any company and that he would only go to WWE if they paid him a lot more money. He would even go to a start-up promotion if the pay were right.

"I have no allegiances. I'm going to make the most money. [If it's a dollar more from WWE], buh-bye. Or from Impact, or from literally a start-up company that hasn't existed yet. I am going where the money is," MJF said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

MJF returned to the promotion on September 4 at All Out after a three-month absence following a controversial promo on the June 1 episode of Dynamite. Upon his return, he won the Casino Battle Royale and has a guaranteed shot for the AEW World Championship.

AEW star MJF could even shift professions if the money is right

During the same interview, MJF sarcastically pondered the possibility of him staying away from wrestling and instead joining the media, like Barstool Sports.

But as usual, it will always depend on what he is getting paid.

"We're in seven figures territory. And by the way, I'm already doing pretty damn well. So we're in more than just $1 million. I'm not a f***ing dweeb. We're talking real money. Do I think you guys can afford that? I don't know," he added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

It was reported that the 26-year-old sensation received a raise and is now earning more than a million dollars per year but hasn't signed an extension with All Elite Wrestling.

The Salt of the Earth will make his presence felt on Dynamite as he is scheduled to appear tomorrow in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Do you think MJF will leave AEW to go to other companies like WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

