Details on AEW star MJF's reported salary hike following blockbuster return at All Out

AEW star MJF made his shocking return at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4, which has been followed by reports of his new potential salary in the promotion.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was absent from AEW programming after seemingly walking out of the company in June over alleged pay issues. He previously cut a scathing promo on the June 1 edition of Dynamite, where The Salt of the Earth made some harsh comments about the company's president.

Since MJF returned to the company at All Out, he and Tony Khan seem to have settled their differences. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that The Firm leader now earns more than $1 million annually.

This is seemingly a drastic change from Friedman's previous stance on AEW, when he was frustrated at the idea of people making more money than him.

MJF has a guaranteed AEW World Championship match in his back pocket

Not only has MJF allegedly bagged himself a considerable pay rise, but he also has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship any time he wants.

The opportunity came courtesy of his win in the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. He entered the bout as the mystery joker participant; however, he wasn't unveiled as the winner until the end of the night.

Since All Out, he has been seen with the "poker chip" that grants him his title match. He was also present in the skybox of Arthur Ashe Stadium while Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson fought over the AEW World Championship on Wednesday night.

Fans will have to wait and see if he will now target The Purveyor of Violence in an attempt to capture the latter's coveted title.

