"Throw me in the deep end and I’m going to swim with the sharks" - Top AEW star discloses major difference between Tony Khan's promotion and WWE

Current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has opened up about one major difference he has found between working for Tony Khan and what he sees on WWE TV.

Mr. Mayhem came through the independent scene in companies like NEW, IWC, and Warrior Wrestling before officially signing with AEW in 2019, making a big name for himself along the way.

While he might seem like a natural to the limelight as the current TNT Champion, the big man never had any TV exposure before his first appearance as MJF's muscle.

Speaking in an interview with Stephanie Chase, Wardlow spoke openly about one of the main differences between AEW and WWE and that is that some people need a lot of TV training before they get to the big stage, unlike himself who was more than happy to jump in at the deep end.

"I learn on the job. Like I said, they threw me in the deep end with that cage match [against Cody Rhodes] and I did the backstroke with ease. Throw me in the deep end and I’m going to swim with the sharks, so I’m the type of person that, yes, zero experience, throw me in there, let me do it, I’m going to work quick and I’m going to make it happen and not everybody’s like that.” [19:11-19:41]

Mr. Mayhem also believes there are a lot of wrestlers out there right now who need years of training before they are truly ready to head out on to a national platform like cable TV.

“It really depends who you are, and that’s truly all it comes down to. I think there are certain individuals that need years and years of TV training, you know I was on the indies just because I wasn’t well known, I was on the indies for years training and working and learning these things." [18:42-19:08]

Wardlow will be in action this Sunday at AEW All Out

The road to All Out is coming to an end with the hotly anticipated event taking place this Sunday in Chicago, Illinois. Wardlow is set to be featured in one of the most high-profile featured bouts on the card.

The current AEW TNT Champion will once again team up with his former stablemates from The Pinnacle, FTR, to take on the unique team of Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns from Impact Wrestling.

Lethal and MCMG have a long history from their years working in places like Impact, ROH and NJPW, so they will know how to function as a unit. However, with all of the gold that Wardlow and FTR hold, they will not be an easy team to defeat.

