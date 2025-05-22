Top AEW star doubtful if he can ever beat Jon Moxley; teases new alliance

A popular star has openly admitted that he is unsure if he can take down Jon Moxley should they share the ring in the near future. They have decided to take a different approach and form an alliance for a better chance to take down the world champion.
During his face-to-face encounter with 'Hangman' Adam Page, Will Ospreay was optimistic and claimed that the trust of the fans and his full effort were all he needed to go after the world title if he won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. But Page gave him a dose of reality.
He questioned The Aerial Assassin if he truly believed that those were enough to put away Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. When asked if he had a concrete plan for taking him down, Will Ospreay was at a loss for words.
Ospreay talked about how he has always lost when sharing the ring with Mox, while Hangman has taken him down before. He urged Page to give his all this weekend, as a win would greatly boost his confidence.
The British star then had a request for the former AEW World Champion. He knew that whoever wins would have a tall task ahead, and hoped that whoever loses would still be by the other's side against Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. He knew that any help would go a long way against their numbers advantage.
It will be interesting to see how the two stars handle things going forward.