Top AEW star drops Adam Cole reference amid his unfortunate hiatus

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 05, 2025 02:41 GMT
A current Champion in AEW dropped a reference to the former NXT Champion, Adam Cole, amid his absence. The star was expected to take on Cole in a big match before unfortunate circumstances took place.

Adam Cole was referenced by the AEW TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher. At All In Texas in July, Cole was slated to defend his TNT title against Fletcher. However, the former NXT Champion had to relinquish his title before the match, as he revealed to have a serious health issue with an emotional promo.

After the latest Collision episode, Kyle Fletcher addressed his upcoming TNT title match against Kyle O'Reilly on Dynamite: Title Tuesday during an exclusive backstage promo. Fletcher also recalled his match with Cole at All In Texas being called off. Kyle said the following:

"That was one by one upto facing Adam Cole for this championship and we know how that turned out."

Kyle Fletcher also revealed in his promo that his purpose is to become the greatest TNT Champion of all time. The Protostar has been the Champion since July and is now set for a title defense against O'Reilly this Tuesday.

Jim Cornette showed concern for Adam Cole

After Adam Cole had been forced to be out of action due to a serious health issue, Jim Cornette expressed concern for the former WWE NXT Champion. Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette stated the following regarding Cole:

"Since he’s been back, he’s getting smaller. He’s getting frailer. I’m thinking that maybe he’s been doing it when he shouldn’t have been doing it… I’m more worried about him than his bad booking in f—ing AEW… I feel so bad for him. I like that kid and, but, and I know it’s what he’s always wanted to do, and he was doing it well, but goddamn, don’t kill yourself. Literally."

Fans will have to wait and see when the former AEW TNT Champion will be seen back in action.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
