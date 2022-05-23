Top AEW star engages in hilarious banter with WWE Hall of Famer Madusa

AEW star Thunder Rosa engaged in some hilarious chat with WWE Hall of Famer Madusa.

Tosa is the AEW Women's World Champion, having held the title for over 67 days. She posted a picture of herself on top of a mountain, promoting some content for her website. Madusa made a keen observation in the photo and asked her how she could climb the rocks with the kind of shoes she was wearing.

The former NWA Women's Champion replied to this query with a funny remark stating that she climbed the rocks by being extremely cautious.

Here's what Madusa said:

"How in the f*** did you climb the rocks with those boots just wondering"

"Very carefully," replied Thunder Rosa

AEW star Thunder Rosa commented on her retirement

Thunder Rosa recently gave an interview to Forbes where she spoke about retiring from the world of professional wrestling.

The current AEW Women's World Champion said she plans to do it as long as possible. She added that she doesn't want to continue wrestling beyond the age of 45, unlike some of her peers, and understands the impact the art has on a performer's body:

"I’m going to wrestle as long as possible, but I don’t think I want to be wrestling after I’m 45," said Rosa. "I know some of my peers at that age and they’re still wrestling. I personally don’t want to because it’s very taxing on your body. I can wrestle to the caliber, to the level that I’ve been wrestling at, for another three to four years… But I also have to scale back and take care of my body."

Rosa is currently set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing on May 29. It'll be her second defense of the title, with the first coming against Nyla Rose at Battle of the Belts 2.

It'll be interesting to see what transpires when Thunder Rosa and The Professor collide for the biggest prize in the All Elite Women's division.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh