Top AEW star explains how WWE legend helps him to improve; says Jon Moxley is a "very mysterious man"

AEW star Wheeler Yuta recently revealed how he has been working on improving recently, with the help of three WWE veterans, William Regal, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Previously a member of The Best Friends faction, the young star broke into the spotlight after an impressive match against Jon Moxley. Although he lost the fight against the Purveyor of Violence, his resiliency was impressive enough to convince William Regal to recruit him to the Blackpool Combat Club.

As part of the BCC, the ROH Pure Champion has access to mentorship from three of the most experienced wrestlers in the pro-wrestling business. Understandably, this has made a significant positive impact on Yuta's performance in the ring.

Speaking on a recent episode of Barstool Rasslin', Wheeler Yuta explained how WWE legend William Regal has helped him in AEW. He stated that they have a certain gameplan going into a match and once the match finishes they run over the gameplan to see how it panned out.

"Usually before the matches, we [Yuta and William Regal] sort of gameplan like we talk during the day and try to figure out different little things that he could see improve from the week before. And then after the match, we go over whether or not it happened. So it's always been really helpful, Yuta said. [10:54 - 11:07]

When asked about whether former WWE stars Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson also helped him, Yuta said that both are helpful, but Moxley is more reserved and "aloof."

"Absolutely. Especially Danielson. Mox is more of when we are at the building... he is very aloof. Very mysterious man." [11:13 - 11:21]

Wheeler Yuta has previously stated that joining the faction led by WWE veteran has been an upgrade

The 24-year-old star quelled all questions about leaving his former group, by making it clear that the transition was for the better.

During a signing with K & S WrestleFest, Wheeler Yuta stated that while the Best Friends team was in his comfort zone, he feels that he has 'stepped up' by joining The Blackpool Combat Club.

As of now, the BCC along with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Oritz are embroiled in a feud with The Jericho Appreciation Society. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for Yuta in the coming weeks.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Barstool Rasslin' and add a H/T for the transcription.

