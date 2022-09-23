"I have the look and the aura" - Top AEW star confesses wanting to follow WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson's footsteps in non-wrestling career

Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has expressed her desire to be like the female version of WWE legend The Rock.

Besides brilliant wrestling skills and incredible physique, The Brahma Bull has an attitude like none other. Despite being one of the top wrestlers in the industry, The Rock left WWE in 2004 to pursue a full-time career in acting. Since then, he has featured in countless successful movies, with Red Notice, Fast and Furious, Central Intelligence, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle being a few.

Speaking to the New York Daily News, Jade Cargill highlighted that she has what it takes to become a Hollywood sensation like The Rock. The TBS Champ also spoke about pursuing an acting career at some point.

“I aspire to be like a female Rock. I really do. I think I have the look, I think I have the aura. My spouse, if he was here right now, he would tell you, ‘hey, I want her to sail off the coast of Italy with me and enjoy this retirement.’ But I love working. I love pushing the needle and doing things that people tell me I can’t do. I love a challenge. So that’s something I would love to embark on next in my journey, but right now it’s wrestling. I want to be great at this before I move on to the next obstacle,” said Cargill.

During the same interaction, Cargill revealed that she is taking improv and acting classes. It remains to be seen if the champ will jump ship to Hollywood soon.

Who was Jade Cargill's last opponent in AEW?

The champion picked up her latest win against Athena at AEW All Out. The victory extended Jade's singles winning streak to 37-0.

Cargill made a stunning entrance at the pay-per-view, channeling her inner She-Hulk. Although the match kicked off with Athena trying to show her worth, Jade's Baddies left no stone unturned to make life difficult for her.

Towards the end, Athena went for the Springboard Cross Body, but Cargill caught her mid-air with the Pump Kick to retain her title. The latter will now defend the TBS Championship against Diamante on the Rampage: Grand Slam this Friday.

