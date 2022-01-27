"Never thought I'd be able to do" - Top AEW star on how it felt like wrestling CM Punk 

Wardlow recently shared his experience after wrestling CM Punk for the first time in his career.

On the January 12th episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk defeated Mr. Mayhem after the latter annihilated The Straight Edge Superstar with eight consecutive Powerbomb Symphonies. Wardlow would have easily picked up a victory if MJF had not intervened in the match.

While speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet's podcast, Wardlow revealed that the opportunity to wrestle Punk felt like winning the lottery. The AEW star said it brought him peace and fulfillment:

"Honestly, I'm still waking up every morning just feeling like I hit the lottery,'' Wardlow said. ''Like I assume this is like if you hit the lottery, you wake up every day, just like oh yeah, this is my life now. It's kind of a feeling that brought such a sense of peace and fulfillment over me."

The Pinnacle member stated that he surprisingly felt nothing leading up to his clash against CM Punk because of how unreal it was for him.

"It's weird like those big matches usually leading up to it, I'm very tense I'm very focused, I'm very tense,'' said Wardlow. ''It's honestly kind of hard to be around me those few days leading up to a big match. This time, I wasn't at all. I think it was simply because I didn't believe it.''

CM Punk will address wrestling fans on AEW Dynamite

While Wardlow fulfilled his dream of wrestling CM Punk, the latter is still eyeing a singles match against MJF. Last week, the former WWE Superstar squashed Shawn Spears in under 10 seconds to send a strong message to The Salt of the Earth.

Friedman and Punk have been feuding for a couple months and the AEW fans have been clamoring for a 1-on-1 match between the rivals.

The Straight Edge Superstar will appear on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break tonight to address his recent victories and ongoing saga with his rival.

Would you want to see Wardlow vs Punk again? Are you excited for a potential match between MJF and the Second City Saint? Sound off below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

