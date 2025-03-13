Top AEW star fires 4-word message after major title match news

One of AEW's top names is once again a World Title contender. The star in question, Swerve Strickland, is now officially gearing up for a shot at repeating history.

This past Sunday at Revolution, Swerve avenged his loss to Ricochet from last month by defeating him at the pay-per-view. He also reclaimed his manager Prince Nana's stolen Embassy robe from The Future of Flight, restoring their partnership in front of a joyous crowd.

Strickland's victory over Ricochet made him the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. Later that night, Jon Moxley walked out with his title still secured in his briefcase. However, The New Flavour let The One True King know that he was in his crosshairs by carrying out a sneak ambush in the crowd.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that the World Title will be on the line next week, with Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland set to clash once again in a Street Fight. It was also announced that Swerve Strickland will challenge for the championship at Dynasty 2025—the same PPV where The Realest had won it last year.

Taking to X/Twitter afterward, Swerve seemingly teased repeating history on April 6.

"Return of the King," wrote Strickland.

Check out Swerve's tweet below:

Whether Strickland will face Moxley in a long-awaited rematch or go toe-to-toe with Cope for the first time ever remains to be seen.

