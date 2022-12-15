Top AEW star garners WWE Superstar Bayley's support ahead of Dynamite: Winter is Coming

WWE Superstar Bayley will be one of many watching the highly anticipated main event of the Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite between MJF and Ricky Starks, as she has stated who she is backing.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman will defend both the AEW World Championship and his Dynamite Diamond Ring against the former FTW Champion, who won both the World Title Eliminator Tournament and the Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royale to get to the big night.

The two engaged in a fierce promo battle on the December 7 edition of Dynamite, which ended in Ricky Starks literally spearing the AEW World Champion out of his shoes.

Kev the wrestling fan @kev_wrestling

The mjf promo, the ricky starks response.

That leaping spear.

With one segment , they made me care about this match and I can’t wait.

#AEWDynamite That segment was absolutely magical.The mjf promo, the ricky starks response.That leaping spear.With one segment , they made me care about this match and I can’t wait. That segment was absolutely magical.The mjf promo, the ricky starks response.That leaping spear.With one segment , they made me care about this match and I can’t wait.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/QYg6wDGOEM

Despite MJF having an obscene amount of confidence, one person who is backing Ricky Starks to win the match is WWE Superstar Bayley, who stated that she is rooting for Starks on a recent Instagram Live stream.

Danny @dajosc11 “Yes I’m rooting for Ricky Starks tonight, let’s go!” - Bayley “Yes I’m rooting for Ricky Starks tonight, let’s go!” - Bayley

Will Ricky Starks pick up the biggest win of his career this week? Only time will tell!

AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming is shaping up to be one of the biggest shows of the year

Despite 2022 drawing to a close, that hasn't stopped AEW from trying to bring exciting action each week, with three special editions of Dynamite set to close out the year.

The first of those is the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite taking place tonight, which will not only feature the highly-anticipated match between MJF and Ricky Starks, but it will also feature some explosive undercard contests.

Fans will see match four of the best-of-seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle as the two teams will continue to try and claim the AEW Trios Championships.

Dynamite will also feature a grudge match between Ruby Soho and Tay Melo, the in-ring return of the House of Black, and Chris Jericho's first match since losing the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at the Final Battle event on December 10.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes