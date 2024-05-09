Top AEW star gets hurt after taking piledriver on steel steps; Officials worried

A top AEW star suffered a brutal piledriver on steel ring steps, worrying officials during the latest episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The talent in question is Orange Cassidy.

The crowd at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, witnessed an intense battle between Cassidy and Trent Beretta. The former AEW International Champion picked up a roll-up win after ramming his former tag partner into an exposed turnbuckle.

After the match, Beretta would attack Cassidy, going so far as to bite his former friend and stablemate. He then delivered a brutal piledriver on top of the ring steps and used the framework beneath the ring to hurt the 40-year-old star.

He planned to continue his assault, armed with a toolbox, with Cassidy preparing to defend himself with a steel chair. Thankfully, further physicality was prevented by the intervention of Kris Statlander and, surprisingly, Don Callis, who was seen checking on and later leading Orange to the back.

Expand Tweet

The bout between Beretta and the Freshly Squeezed star has been weeks in the making, stemming from the former Roppongi Vice member turning on Cassidy after the duo failed to advance in the World Tag Team Tournament last month.

The dissolution of Best Friends further led to Beretta destroying Chuck Taylor in a Parking Lot Brawl on AEW Rampage. Cassidy revealed on Dynamite last week that because of the injuries sustained by Chuckie T during the brawl, he would not wrestle again.

Thoughts on Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta? Sound off below!