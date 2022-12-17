Top AEW star gives Dax Harwood new nickname following NSFW segment on Rampage

On tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler walked out to address the wrestling world following their title loss this past week. Following the segment, one of the members of the Gunn Club, Austin Gunn, gave the FTR member a new name.

Last week at the ROH: Final Battle pay-per-view, FTR defended their ROH World Tag Team Titles against the Briscoe Brothers in a Double Dog Collar match. It was a brutal match, but in the end, The Briscoes defeated the champions to regain their lost gold.

After the match, The Gunn Club came out and attacked FTR. On tonight's episode of Rampage, FTR made their return and addressed the crowd. Harwood thanked the fans for supporting them throughout the entire year and mentioned that in their entire wrestling career, 2022 was the best.

They later called out the Gunn Club and claimed that they will never be able to defeat them.

"There's been a couple of kids with Daddy issues trying to get our attention, I promise you if anyone's gonna kill our legacy, it's sure as HELL not going to be a couple of dumbA** Boys," Dax Harwood said.

Following the segment, Austin Gunn took to Twitter to suggest that Dax Harwood should be called the a** boy.

"bro @DaxFTR should be called a** boy," Austin Gunn tweeted.

Gunn's comments come after Harwood took down his pants to show his backside for the crown and the Gunn Club to see.

The rivalry between the Gunn Club and FTR seems to be heading in a new direction. The two teams will look to settle their issues in the ring. It remains to be seen when they will face each other on AEW programming.

