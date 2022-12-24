Top AEW star gives one-word reaction to potential world title match against MJF (Exclusive)

A top AEW star is apparently unbothered about a potential match with the current world champion, MJF.

Though the Salt of the Earth does have considerable talent inside the ring, most of his victories come from the use of unfair means. While he had promised to defeat Jon Moxley Fair and Square during their Full Gear fight, he was secretly aligned with William Regal, thereby resorting to his tried and tested method of cheating.

With MJF now seemingly on the cusp of a dominant run as the AEW World Champion, it is apparent that he is willing to do anything to defend his title. Despite this, All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy is apparently unbothered about him.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Cassidy was asked about a potential match with the Salt of the Earth. The Freshly Squeezed had a one-word response to the query.

"Okay," said Cassidy. [From 4:32 onwards]

The AEW All-Atlantic Champion recently gave a bold message for the locker room

It appears that Orange Cassidy is committed to his Devil-May-Care attitude, as he recently showcased his confidence in a bold statement.

The Freshly Squeezed was recently asked about the future contenders for his title on Tony Khan's roster. Orange Cassidy had an interesting reply as he explained the role of the All-Atlantic Title:

"Me having this title, is the opposite of the top 5. There are a lot of wrestlers in AEW, and if only 5 can be on the top 5, what does everybody else do? [Points towards the All-Atlantic Title] It's to get the people who aren't in the top 5, opportunities right. And that's what this is. You wanna be king of the ocean, come see me." [From 1:25 to 1:58]

With the year ending soon, it remains to be seen who will challenge Cassidy for his title in the coming months.

