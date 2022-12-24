"You wanna be king of the ocean, come see me" - Top AEW champion puts entire locker room on notice (Exclusive)

The entire AEW locker room apparently has a new contender to face.

The contender is the All-Atlantic Champion, Orange Cassidy. The 38-year-old star has been in Tony Khan's promotion since the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019. However, it was only in October this year that he took down his long-time rival PAC to gain his first belt in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

Cassidy is known to be quite liberal when issuing and accepting title matches with the All-Atantic belt at stake. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he was asked about the top five potential challengers for his belt, to which he had an interesting response.

"Me having this title, is the opposite of the top 5. There are a lot of wrestlers in AEW, and if only 5 can be on the top 5, what does everybody else do? [Points towards the All-Atlantic Title] It's to get the people who aren't in the top 5, opportunities right. And that's what this is. You wanna be king of the ocean, come see me." [From 1:25 to 1:58]

A WWE veteran intensely dislikes AEW star Orange Cassidy

While the All-Atlantic Champion has a sizeable fanbase, former WWE Manager Jim Cornette apparently has little appreciation for him.

Orange Cassidy is often intentionally showcased for his casual gimmick. It is only on rare occasions, like the match between him and Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door, that his in-ring talent is on full display. Despite all his qualities, Jim Cornette expressed his disdain for him in an episode of Jim Cornette Experience.

"Do we have an incinerator rather than a garbage can? [Brian Last mentions that they could put him on a train to Tijuana, Mexico] Well good, put him on that and then blow up the bridge and then jet it across the Rio Grande. No he needs to not only be fired but also penalized or punished in some way for crimes against nature. Yeah, he’s done, get him the f*** out of there." [From 6:00 - 6:26]

With 2022 nearing its end, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Cassidy in AEW.

