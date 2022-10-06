Top AEW star gives update on Saraya's (fka Paige) future as an in-ring competitor on Dynamite 

Saraya's (fka Paige in WWE) potential to wrestle in-ring in AEW has finally been addressed this week, as Britt Baker came out with some unpleasant news on a backstage segment of Dynamite.

The latest edition of Tony Khan's flagship weekly show saw Baker speaking directly to fans backstage. Referring to herself as the face of the All Elite Women's division, she stated it was her responsibility to clear the air regarding Saraya's future.

The Doctor pulled no punches as she plainly announced that the former WWE star still has not been cleared to participate in the squared circle.

Fans' worst fears were seemingly confirmed after Baker asked for Saraya to be shipped off from Tony Khan's Promotion.

With Saraya starting with what seemed to be a revolution in the women's division, it remains to be seen how Britt Baker will respond to the development in the coming weeks.

