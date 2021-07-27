AEW star Dax Harwood hypes up the upcoming match between FTR and Santana & Ortiz

After months of backstage brawls stemming from the faction rivalry between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will finally lock horns with Santana & Ortiz in AEW. Harwood recently provided a tale of the tape for the upcoming match between the two teams.

There's no love lost between FTR and Proud and Powerful. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler even crossed their limits by attacking legendary Konnan during a segment a few weeks ago. Santana & Ortiz retaliated back, but they refused to lay hands on Tully Blanchard out of respect.

Last week during Night two of the Fyter Fest edition, both teams sat down for a press conference where they took several jabs at each other before giving a death stare to close the segment.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Dax Harwood hyped up their upcoming match, stating he's surprised that the bout isn't for the AEW Tag Team Championships. He further added that their first-time encounter would be a more personal matter instead of a comedic one:

"No belts (surprise). No comedy. No Flips. Just Fists. This is personal. First time ever. FTR vs PnP. NC vs NYC. 2 more days. #LivingLegends #TagTeamWrestling," wrote Dax Harwood.

Both teams will leave no stone unturned in putting each other down at AEW Fight for the Fallen this week.

With Konnan and Tully Blanchard expected to be in their respective corners, one must expect chaos during or after the match.

Proud and Powerful could emerge as the next challengers for The Young Bucks' AEW Tag Team titles

The EVPs

It's been a while since The Young Bucks have faced credible babyface challengers for their titles. Although AEW's Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston were good opponents, it always felt like the company had paired up two main event talents in the tag team division.

Santana & Ortiz winning this week will automatically grant them an opportunity to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships. It could be a classic heel vs. babyface battle.

No matter how much the Jackson brothers have elevated this division, it's about time to change the landscape by having a popular babyface team like Proud and Powerful dethrone them before the end of 2021.

Which team are you rooting for in the upcoming clash between FTR and Santana & Ortiz? Sound off in the comments section below.

