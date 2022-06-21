Top AEW star has an interesting response to whether he can beat up Jon Moxley's faction

Wheeler Yuta was recently questioned whether he thinks he can overpower his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal.

The ROH Pure Champion has previously faced both the Purveyor of Violence and the American Dragon. Yuta put up a formidable defense and held his own for a significant period against the former WWE stars.

Yuta's match against Bryan Danielson saw the former succumb to a submission maneuver and pass out. But he fared significantly better against Jon Moxley as he earned the veteran's respect despite being defeated.

Speaking on a recent episode of Barstool Rasslin', Wheeler Yuta answered the burning question of whether he can beat up Moxley and Danielson. Keeping true to his character, he recalled the last time he fought the two veterans.

"I tried my best. Didn't go great. But maybe one day, maybe one day." (13:37 - 13:45)

When asked whether he could defeat William Regal in a fight, the 24-year-old star made it clear that he didn't think he could do it just yet.

"One day I think I could. I don't think I am there yet." (13:52 - 13:55)

Given the Blackpool Combat Club's strict discipline, it seems unlikely that Wheeler Yuta will betray the faction in the near future.

Wheeler Yuta recently spoke about what Jon Moxley is like backstage

The ROH Pure Champion recently revealed how the other BCC members have helped him improve since joining the faction.

Speaking to Barstool Rasslin', Yuta stated while Regal and Bryan Danielson have been very frank with their help, Jon Moxley had a more 'reserved' personality, despite being almost equally helpful.

#BLOODSPORT8 Jon Moxley out here representing the Blackpool Combat Club at Bloodsport. You love to see it! Jon Moxley out here representing the Blackpool Combat Club at Bloodsport. You love to see it!#BLOODSPORT8 https://t.co/ns7HFZe1Cy

Moxley's in-ring demeanor seems to match his backstage presence as well. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the Purveyor of Violence sticks to his current gimmick or whether he switches things up in the future.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Barstool Rasslin' and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

