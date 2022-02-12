"I would have loved to have had a match against Roman Reigns" - Top AEW star regrets not facing current WWE Universal Champion

AEW star and former WWE tag team champion Matt Hardy has admitted that he would have loved to have faced current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns before he departed the company in 2020.

Matt Hardy allowed his WWE contract to expire in March 2020, meaning he was a free agent without a non-compete clause. He then showed up on the March 18th 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Hardy reverted back to his 'Broken' gimmick that made him so popular during his time away from WWE, however 'The Broken Universe' never stuck the landing the way Hardy would have liked during his time with the company.

Speaking on the latest edition of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the former WWE tag team champion heaped praise on Roman even stating he would have loved to have had a match against the 'Tribal Chief.'

"Yes, I really would have loved to have had a match against Roman Reigns. I like Roman Reigns immensely as a performer and also I really like him as a human being too as well, we always got along good and he’s just a real cool cat and he’s such a hard worker. He’s so smooth, he’s so handsome, he’s so charismatic and he really does have an amazing package." [7:28-7:49]

Hardy would continue by saying that Reigns' current storyline as part of The Bloodline with The Usos is his favorite WWE story at the moment.

"The stuff he’s doing currently with him and The Usos, I mean I can’t put that over enough. It is my favourite thing on WWE television, and he’s killing it." [7:50-7:57]

Matt's brother almost challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

Matt's brother Jeff Hardy made headlines in December 2021 by walking out of a WWE house show, refusing to go to rehab and eventually being released from the company.

While it all turned out for the best, as Jeff Hardy is of a sober mind and was seemingly fine when WWE let him go, the one thing that WWE fans missed out on was Jeff Hardy vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "My number one goal is to be the Universal Champion, like one time, before my career is over."



With Jeff's resurgence in popularity in 2021, he was positioned for a main event run in WWE against Reigns. However, things did not pan out that way, so fans will never know what a match between 'The Charismatic Enigma' and 'The Tribal Chief' would look like.

