Top AEW star made a request to Tony Khan; was denied

An AEW star recently revealed that he did not want to turn heel and tried to request Tony Khan to change the decision.

The star in question is none other than Sammy Guevara, who turned heel on his best friend, Chris Jericho, at AEW: GrandSlam. However, the turn was shortlived as Guevara returned on this past week's edition of Dynamite and sided with Chris Jericho, Sting, and Darby Allin to take out the Don Callis Family.

Speaking on the Insights with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Sammy Guevara revealed that he told Tony Khan to not make him turn on Chris Jericho.

"I didn't even want the turn to happen. I never wanted to turn on Chris, I was telling Tony and everybody, 'Let's just go our separate ways, let's just never turn on each other,' But it ended up happening and it went in a really cool way. If you're gonna do it, you gotta do it the right way and I feel like that was a cool way to do it."

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently spoke about the botched 630 spot involving Sting

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently revealed that Sting took the blame for a botched table spot during their match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The Icon Sting teamed up with Darby Allin to take on Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho at the event.

Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Sammy Guevara explained the story behind the botched 630 spot between Sting and himself.

"So, the story about that. He was supposed to move. But for whatever reason, either the 630 is too fast or timing, whatever, I landed off. I remember going through the table, and I felt his body on my back. And I'm thinking, 'Oh, I just killed Sting. Oh, no,' and like I land, kind of roll off that look at him. And then he pops up like a minute later, you know? And, like, finishes the match because he's such a pro," he said.

Guevara further revealed that The Icon apologized for not selling the move and took the entire blame for the botch.

"But I remember for a minute, I was like, oh no. He took complete total blame for it. He was like, 'Oh, I'm sorry, I didn't move,' whatever. I'm just happy he's okay. He's like, 'Sorry, I no sold your move.' And I'm like, bro, you're good. You know, like, I'm just happy you're alive." [H/T: Insights with Chris Van Vliet]

