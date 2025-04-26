Top AEW star makes a huge revelation about Brock Lesnar: "Somedays, I could not do anything with him"

A top AEW star has made a huge revelation about Brock Lesnar and said that some days, he could not do anything with him. This is huge given the kind of history the two stars share.

Lesnar is an elite athlete and made a name for himself even before he came to the WWE. During his college career, he sparred with none other than AEW star and The Hurt Syndicate member Shelton Benjamin. The two stars were college-level wrestlers and had a great record during their time at the University of Minnesota.

Benjamin was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet along with Bobby Lashley and MVP when he was asked if he ever pinned Brock Lesnar during their sparring sessions.

He replied:

“I have thrown him to his back but he got back up immediately, so I wouldn't call it a pin. We are talking about collegiate wrestling, so I was at the University of Minnesota when Brock came in and I was going out. So, I sparred with him everyday for about three or four hours a day. Somedays, I could not do anything with him. Somedays, he couldn't do anything with me and some days, we would literally have a hand fight for three or four hours. Luckily, he never threw punches but yeah, he is, I have never pinned him. Like he is just too strong to pin. Like he goes on his back, those arms work.” [31:23 - 32:01]

Shelton Benjamin reveals how his background was real when sparring with Brock Lesnar

In the same episode, while being questioned about Brock Lesnar and his activities during his college career, Shelton Benjamin boasted about his record.

He said that while he had to spar with Brock for three or four hours a day, his background was real.

“I am just gonna say for two and half years, I had to spar with Brock for three-four hours a day. My background is real,” he said. [30:59 - 31:09]

Brock Lesnar is a very quiet personality, so it will be interesting to see if he will have anything to say about these claims.

