Top AEW Star Makes Shocking Revelation After Huge Match Announced for Forbidden Door 2025

AEW recently announced a huge match for Forbidden Door 2025. A top star just made a surprising revelation after this bout was announced.AEW and NJPW are set to co-host Forbidden Door 2025 on August 24 at The O2 Arena in London, England. Several major matches for the show have been announced. One of the most highly anticipated contests of the night is the Lights Out Steel Cage match, in which Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay will face the Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd. The promotion recently made this bout official.Following this, Kota Ibushi took to Instagram to announce that he was unaware of the match until after it was made official. He wrote: &quot;I just noticed. I hadn't heard anything, but it looks like it's been confirmed! ️What's this?! I was told there might be a UK match. Tanahashi-san, oh, President Tanahashi is there too!! It's been a while since Golden☆Ace and then Golden☆Lovers, and he's wrestled Ospreay a lot, so maybe this is the first time they've teamed up? His opponent is also insane. Huh? Gabe? Maybe not. I've been taking a break since returning to Japan from the Okada match. There's still time!! ️I'm not starting tomorrow, I'm starting training now! So excited! 👊.&quot; [Translated from Japanese]Check out his post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKota Ibushi Announced He Signed a New Two-year Deal with AEWKota Ibushi has made several on-and-off appearances for AEW over the past few years. He was involved in a storyline with Kenny Omega, where they teamed together as the Golden Lovers. He also supported Omega during his feud against Kazuchika Okada and even faced the Unified Champion at AEW Dynamite 300. Ibushi was also at All In: Texas, where he competed in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match.Now, Ibushi has taken to social media to reveal that he has signed a new two-year deal with All Elite Wrestling.&quot;This was amazing!! ️The crossroads of life. I was never born to ride a private jet! And I signed a 2 year re-signment 🖋️ I still want to live but I have to live. I can't imagine being in pro wrestling until I'm 45. What more do you want? I don't know.&quot; [Translated via Instagram]It will be interesting to see if Kota Ibushi will make more regular appearances for Tony Khan's promotion.