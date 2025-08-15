Top AEW Star Makes Shocking Revelation After Huge Match Announced for Forbidden Door 2025

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 15, 2025 19:55 GMT
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 (Image Credit: AEW on X)
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 (Image Credit: AEW on X)

AEW recently announced a huge match for Forbidden Door 2025. A top star just made a surprising revelation after this bout was announced.

Ad

AEW and NJPW are set to co-host Forbidden Door 2025 on August 24 at The O2 Arena in London, England. Several major matches for the show have been announced. One of the most highly anticipated contests of the night is the Lights Out Steel Cage match, in which Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay will face the Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd. The promotion recently made this bout official.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following this, Kota Ibushi took to Instagram to announce that he was unaware of the match until after it was made official. He wrote:

"I just noticed. I hadn't heard anything, but it looks like it's been confirmed! ️What's this?! I was told there might be a UK match. Tanahashi-san, oh, President Tanahashi is there too!! It's been a while since Golden☆Ace and then Golden☆Lovers, and he's wrestled Ospreay a lot, so maybe this is the first time they've teamed up? His opponent is also insane. Huh? Gabe? Maybe not. I've been taking a break since returning to Japan from the Okada match. There's still time!! ️I'm not starting tomorrow, I'm starting training now! So excited! 👊." [Translated from Japanese]
Ad

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Check out his post here:

Ad

Kota Ibushi Announced He Signed a New Two-year Deal with AEW

Kota Ibushi has made several on-and-off appearances for AEW over the past few years. He was involved in a storyline with Kenny Omega, where they teamed together as the Golden Lovers. He also supported Omega during his feud against Kazuchika Okada and even faced the Unified Champion at AEW Dynamite 300. Ibushi was also at All In: Texas, where he competed in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match.

Ad

Now, Ibushi has taken to social media to reveal that he has signed a new two-year deal with All Elite Wrestling.

"This was amazing!! ️The crossroads of life. I was never born to ride a private jet! And I signed a 2 year re-signment 🖋️ I still want to live but I have to live. I can't imagine being in pro wrestling until I'm 45. What more do you want? I don't know." [Translated via Instagram]

It will be interesting to see if Kota Ibushi will make more regular appearances for Tony Khan's promotion.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications