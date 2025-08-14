  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • 43-Year-Old Star Shares Great News About AEW Future; Last Wrestled 33 Days Ago

43-Year-Old Star Shares Great News About AEW Future; Last Wrestled 33 Days Ago

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 14, 2025 15:27 GMT
Star was last seen on July 2 edition of Dynamite [ Image from AEW
The star was last seen at AEW All In: Texas [Image via: AEW's YouTube]

A major wrestling star recently shared exciting news about his AEW future. It's been over a month since the 43-year-old was last seen on All Elite Wrestling programming.

Ad

The star in question is Kota Ibushi. The Golden Star had returned to AEW after almost 20 months away at an episode of Dynamite in late June this year. The week after, on Dynamite 300, he wrestled Kazuchika Okada and reunited with long-term friend Kenny Omega. As of today, Ibushi last wrestled on All Elite Wrestling television 33 days ago at the All In: Texas PPV, where he participated in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match. Now, the Japanese star has given a massive update on his future in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ibushi took to Instagram to reveal that he has signed a new two-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

"This was amazing!! ️The crossroads of life. I was never born to ride a private jet! And I signed a 2 year re-signment 🖋️ I still want to live but I have to live. I can't imagine being in pro wrestling until I'm 45. What more do you want? I don't know." [Translated via Instagram]
Ad

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

AEW star Kenny Omega says 'nobody throws strikes' like Kota Ibushi

Last month, Kenny Omega appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio and addressed Kota Ibushi's match at Dynamite 300 while also mentioning that he enjoyed seeing him do what he does best.

“He (Kota Ibushi) doesn’t have to do everything that he used to do. I think Wednesday proves that the expectation that we had placed on ourselves was almost a false expectation. By and large, most people weren’t expecting Ibushi to do crazy 630s, phoenix splashes, moonsault, that type of stuff. They were happy just seeing him move well, sell well, bump well, and lay his stuff in, make it count. There’s nobody throwing strikes like Ibushi,” said Omega. [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]

Meanwhile, the Best Bout Machine has been on a hiatus from AEW since his gruesome loss at All In. It remains to be seen when he returns to the promotion.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications