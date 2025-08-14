43-Year-Old Star Shares Great News About AEW Future; Last Wrestled 33 Days Ago

A major wrestling star recently shared exciting news about his AEW future. It's been over a month since the 43-year-old was last seen on All Elite Wrestling programming.The star in question is Kota Ibushi. The Golden Star had returned to AEW after almost 20 months away at an episode of Dynamite in late June this year. The week after, on Dynamite 300, he wrestled Kazuchika Okada and reunited with long-term friend Kenny Omega. As of today, Ibushi last wrestled on All Elite Wrestling television 33 days ago at the All In: Texas PPV, where he participated in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match. Now, the Japanese star has given a massive update on his future in the Jacksonville-based promotion.Ibushi took to Instagram to reveal that he has signed a new two-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion.&quot;This was amazing!! ️The crossroads of life. I was never born to ride a private jet! And I signed a 2 year re-signment 🖋️ I still want to live but I have to live. I can't imagine being in pro wrestling until I'm 45. What more do you want? I don't know.&quot; [Translated via Instagram]Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW star Kenny Omega says 'nobody throws strikes' like Kota IbushiLast month, Kenny Omega appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio and addressed Kota Ibushi's match at Dynamite 300 while also mentioning that he enjoyed seeing him do what he does best.“He (Kota Ibushi) doesn’t have to do everything that he used to do. I think Wednesday proves that the expectation that we had placed on ourselves was almost a false expectation. By and large, most people weren’t expecting Ibushi to do crazy 630s, phoenix splashes, moonsault, that type of stuff. They were happy just seeing him move well, sell well, bump well, and lay his stuff in, make it count. There’s nobody throwing strikes like Ibushi,” said Omega. [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]Meanwhile, the Best Bout Machine has been on a hiatus from AEW since his gruesome loss at All In. It remains to be seen when he returns to the promotion.