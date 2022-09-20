Top AEW star names storyline with CM Punk as one of the "greatest feuds of all time" in pro wrestling history

AEW star MJF believes his storyline with CM Punk feud will apparently be counted among the greatest rivalries in the history of pro wrestling.

The Second Saint and the Salt of the Earth had one of the most memorable rivalries in recent memory. Their feud drew inspiration from the real-life admiration MJF had for Punk, using it to create heat between the two when the former WWE star refused to accept Maxwell's offer of a handshake.

Speaking on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the Long Island native predicted the feud would go down as one of the greatest of all time.

“What I will say is that me and CM Punk had the greatest feud in the history of the company and I do honestly think it will go down as one of the greatest feuds of all time,” said MJF. (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

The feud ended with Punk defeating MJF in a dog-collar match. The match also featured Wardlow starting on his singles run against MJF, which turned out to be another engaging feud.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell also praised the AEW feud

While MJF certainly holds his feud in high regard, the appreciative stance was also shared by Dutch Mantell.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the veteran had the following to say about the feud:

"Now that's storytelling. Now it's following a linear progression, things happening and now we know why it's happening and that's what makes wrestling, what makes it good because now they got actual incidents, actual statements, that they can look back on and the video people can pull them out to enhance the story... A very very good story, and that picture when he was a kid [of MJF with CM Punk], it all comes from there when he was a little kid," said Mantell. [58:35-59:15]

With CM Punk's status with AEW currently unclear, it remains to be seen whether MJF will face the Second City Saint sometime in the future.

