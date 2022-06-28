Top AEW star names The Rock and three WWE legends in his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore

AEW star and WWE legend Sting recently revealed The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, and Ric Flair is on his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Throughout his career, Sting has worked in several prominent promotions. The Icon featured on WCW for over a decade since 1987, switching to TNA in 2003 and joining WWE in 2014 before finally finding his way to AEW in 2020. As such, he has come across many of the biggest pro wrestlers.

With several major stars already giving their versions of pro wrestling Mount Rushmore, Sting was also asked the burning question. In an interview with The Schmo, The Icon revealed the four names he had on his mind.

“I’m not going to put myself in there. Obviously you have to have Hulk Hogan in there, you have to have Ric Flair in there," Sting said. "I think you’ve got to have The Rock in there. And Stone Cold [Steve Austin]." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Although AEW has been making giant strides in its pursuit of gaining mainstream popularity, it is yet to establish a legacy. So it makes sense for WWE legend Sting to pick no one from AEW as his choice. It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will be able to make his promotion reach greater heights soon.

Sting was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame six years ago

While Sting became a popular star during his WCW reign, his transition to WWE did not bring him much fanfare. Later in 2020, his contract ended, leading him to leave the promotion.

After his first appearance on RAW, the Icon mainly got featured during his feud with The Authority. The only highlight of his time there was his Hall of Fame induction, which occurred on April 2nd, 2016.

WWE @WWE #WWENetwork #WWECollections This Monday, YOU can live through every ICONIC moment in the @WWE Hall of Fame career of the one & only @Sting This Monday, YOU can live through every ICONIC moment in the @WWE Hall of Fame career of the one & only @Sting! #WWENetwork #WWECollections https://t.co/DrLWzfVeat

The 63-year-old is active in All Elite Wrestling, and occasionally steps inside the ring with protégé Darby Allin. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what else the experienced star has left to dish out before the end of his pro-wrestling career.

